MSMEs moving out of Tamil Nadu: Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

CHENNAI: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said around 300 to 500 Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the engineering sector, are relocating from Tamil Nadu to Puducherry, as the union territory is backing entrepreneurs.

Speaking after the groundbreaking of the new LNG import terminal at Karaikal Port, which was done through video conferencing from here, Narayanasamy said the union territory is providing support to women entrepreneurs by offering interest subvention and other facilities.

He added that the main criteria for investors is to employ 60% of the workforce from Puducherry and it should be a non-polluting business. Narayanasamy also hit out at the Tamil Nadu government for backing Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and said Puducherry won’t accept it.