Rameswaram fisherman injured in Lankan Navy firing

Published: 21st February 2020 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Fisherman Sesu Alangaram pointing to his eye, where he suffered an injury after the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened near Katchatheevu on Wednesday night | KK SUNDAR

By Express News Service

RAMESWARAM: A fisherman from Rameswaram sustained eye injury after the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly opened fire at fishermen who were vying for a catch near Katchatheevu on Wednesday night.
The injured fisherman has been identified as V Sesu Alangaram. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai, where he is being treated for the injury.

Sources said that when fishermen in nearly 50 mechanised boats were fishing near Katchatheevu, one nautical mile into the Sri Lankan territorial waters on Wednesday night, the Lankan Navy personnel surrounded them and opened fire. 

They said that a bullet hole was found on the windshield of the boat used by six fishermen, including Sesu. “Sesu Alangaram’s injury on the right was caused possibly due to the glass shards that scattered during the firing,” they said. Hospital sources said that he suffered corneal tear and that the foreign body found in his eye would be ascertained only after its removal through retina surgery. It will be performed on Friday. 

