Tik Tok star held for nuisance in public spaces

MS Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The police have detained a 20-year-old college student in Pudukkottai for creating nuisance in public places. A resident of Vadakadu village, Kannan is a popular Tik Tok star with over 37,700 followers. Some of his videos have been liked by over 1.44 lakh users.

Kannan regularly recorded videos at bus stands and railway stations in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, and most of them show him running towards passengers in a way that startles them. He then abruptly starts dancing for songs.

Pudukkottai SP Arun Sakthi had assigned a team to trace him, based on a tip-off. The police accessed the videos and identified him. Kannan was taken to the police station for inquiry and later booked under IPC Section 268 (causing public nuisance) and also under the IT Act.

According to police sources, “One of his initial videos showing him disturbing a passenger, got many likes on the app. To get more followers and likes, he started recording similar videos. He has become addicted to it now.” Arun Sakthi told TNIE that Kannan was released on bail, on the grounds that he is just a college student. The SP also issued a warning to Tik Tok users against disturbing the public.