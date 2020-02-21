Home States Tamil Nadu

Tik Tok star held for nuisance in public spaces

The police have detained a 20-year-old college student in Pudukkottai for creating nuisance in public places.

Published: 21st February 2020 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2020 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

By MS Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: The police have detained a 20-year-old college student in Pudukkottai for creating nuisance in public places. A resident of Vadakadu village, Kannan is a popular Tik Tok star with over 37,700 followers. Some of his videos have been liked by over 1.44 lakh users.

Kannan regularly recorded videos at bus stands and railway stations in Tiruchy and Pudukkottai, and most of them show him running towards passengers in a way that startles them. He then abruptly starts dancing for songs.

Pudukkottai SP Arun Sakthi had assigned a team to trace him, based on a tip-off. The police accessed the videos and identified him. Kannan was taken to the police station for inquiry and later booked under IPC Section 268 (causing public nuisance) and also under the IT Act.

According to police sources, “One of his initial videos showing him disturbing a passenger, got many likes on the app. To get more followers and likes, he started recording similar videos. He has become addicted to it now.” Arun Sakthi told TNIE that Kannan was released on bail, on the grounds that he is just a college student. The SP also issued a warning to Tik Tok users against disturbing the public.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tik Tok
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | NIAID - RML)
Coronavirus: Ship quarantined off Chennai after 2 Chinese crewmen show fever symptoms
The Supreme Court of India (Photo | PTI)
PIL in SC seeks ending caste-based quota to kin of lawmakers, top officials
KP Ajith
The first PhD graduate from his university, this auto driver is an inspiration!
Injured pregnant dog dies, five puppies survive through 'C-section' in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Telangana man loves Donald Trump so much, he built a statue for him
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal during a press meet to promote his film 'Bhoot: The Haunted Ship'. (Photo| ANI)
Why did Vicky Kaushal agree to act in 'Bhoot' when he's afraid of horror films?
Gallery
Co-authored by the German duo, 'The Communist Manifesto', largely regarded as the holy book for left-leaning political movements across the globe, was quoted at the Academy Awards on February 9, 2020, by Julia Reichert while receiving her Oscar. “We belie
172 years of  'The Communist Manifesto': 10 quotes from the Marx-Engels masterpiece 
19 people were killed when the KSRTC Volvo bus in which they were travelling from Bangalore to Ernakulam collided with a container lorry at Avinashi near Coimbatore . Around 23 persons were injured in the accident. (Photo by special arrangement)
IN PICS | Ernakulam-Bengaluru KSRTC bus collides with lorry in Tamil Nadu, 19 dead
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp