Home States Tamil Nadu

Back to tiffin box: Tiruchy corporation staff can’t order food online anymore

Though many of them are still in the dark on exactly why food delivery services should be avoided, employees have chosen not to ask any questions. 
 

Published: 22nd February 2020 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

online food delivery, swiggy, zomato

To get around the order, some employees started going out to buy food from eateries. (Express Illustrations)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Food can no longer be ordered at Corporation offices as employees have been told delivery services are no longer an option.

The order has come from the very top through an internal circular issued by Corporation Commissioner S Sivasubramaniam. The circular also said employees should not waste food or use banned plastic products in any Corporation office.

Though this directive has come as a surprise to most officials, food wastage is now being avoided. This is because the internal order issued to various departments specifically mentioned the Corporation would post the names of those wasting food on notice boards. To avoid such an embarrassing situation, employees are taking care to avoid wasting food and now coming to work with lunch boxes.

Though many of them are still in the dark on exactly why food delivery services should be avoided, employees have chosen not to ask any questions. 

Sources said the Commissioner came up with the directive to reduce waste generation in offices. “When we ordered something online, the food would be delivered in disposable boxes. The delivery persons would bring the food in plastic carry bags. Once the food is eaten, the boxes and bags become waste. If employees come with their own lunchboxes, there would not be much waste. This would be the reason behind the ban,” a source said.

To get around the order, some employees started going out to buy food from eateries. 

But this practice came to an abrupt halt after they realised the presence of CCTV cameras in Corporation offices.

“Even if we go out to buy food, we have to ensure it is not provided in banned plastic products. The Commissioner also said we should not even use tissue paper inside offices. Therefore, we have to go to eateries with a tiffin box to buy food. It is better to bring food from
home now,” said an employee.

Though the direction has created some inconvenience, many employees support the decision. They pointed out the Commissioner is only following what he has told residents and students.

“In an interaction with students, he told them to reduce waste generation in their homes. He said they should give unnecessary wrapping on products back to the shop. This would put a stop to bringing unnecessary waste home. He is following the same concept in Corporation offices. When we are asking residents to take such steps, we should do the same in our offices,” a senior official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Online Food Delivery Corporation office
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp