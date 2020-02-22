Food Corporation of India starts procurement in Tamil Nadu's Karaikal

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: Farmers expressed happiness as Food Corporation of India started direct procurement

of paddy in Karaikal on Friday. Farmers in the union territory have been demanding this for over ten years.



District Collector Arjun Sharma opened the first of three centres in Thennankudi near Karaikal in the presence of FCI officials. Addressing media, Sharma said, “It is a historic moment for farmers in Karaikal and Puducherry. There must be as much as procurement for the farmers, and there must be uninterrupted

procurement so that the farmers are not put under any inconvenience. FCI has assured the same.”



FCI will procure 30,000 tons in Pondicherry and Karaikal districts. The agricultural department was earlier expecting 15000 tons from the smaller Karaikal district. But, since two weeks had already gone by since the start of Karaikal, it now expects 12000 tons to 15000 tons.



The three procurement centres are being set up at the Marketing Committee centre in Karaikal, Modern Rice Mill in Thennankudi, and Cooperative Credit Society Office in Nedungadu.



The farmers expressed satisfaction as their long term demand was finally realised. They had all along been complaining of poor returns when sold to primary Agricultural Cooperative Society, which paid Rs 15 for a kilo of paddy.



Farmer leader Mohamed Yassin said, “We are happy about FCI starting direct procurement in Karaikal. We request them to ensure the availability of gunny bags in the centres to avoid breaks in procurement.”