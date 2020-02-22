Home States Tamil Nadu

L-G Bedi scores a win as HC dismisses plea on DBT

CM moved HC against her decision to disburse cash instead of rice

Published: 22nd February 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry (Photos | PTI, EPS)

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi. (Photos | PTI, EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Madras High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition filed by Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy against the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) of Puducherry, Kiran Bedi’s decision to disburse cash instead of free rice to ration cardholders.

Dismissing the writ petition, Justice CV Karthikeyan said, “Under provisions of the Union Territory Act, the decision of the President is binding on the administrator and ministers. Under the law governing the UT, the decision on behalf of the President will be taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs and such is the decision made for DBT, which is binding on the administrator as well as ministers.”

According to the petitioner, in furtherance of its poll promises during 2016 Assembly elections, the government had passed a resolution on June 7, 2019, to continue the welfare scheme of providing the items in kind and referred the same to Union Home Ministry on September 5. However, the ministry differed and advised the government to continue the scheme with Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) (i.e., directing subsidies to people through their bank accounts) in lieu of distribution of free rice. Not stopping with this, Bedi also passed an interim order that rice will not be supplied in kind, but the benefit will only be distributed by DBT mode.

Federalism at crossroads
“The issue was only with respect to the extension of benefit by the supply of rice or by transfer of cash, and therefore, the petitioner was in no way directly affected by the communication. It was also stated that the petition is liable to be rejected on the ground that, under Section 55 of the Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, any suit or case can be filed only in the name of the Union of India”, submitted the counsel for L-G.

Countering the submissions of L-G, the counsel for Narayanasamy submitted that though UTs are under the general control and supervision of Centre, they are an independent entity on their own. It was stated that President had not delegated power to the first respondent under Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, and therefore the impugned order of first respondent is without jurisdiction, he argued.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court V Narayanasamy Kiran Bedi Direct Benefit Transfer DBT
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp