Home States Tamil Nadu

Middlemen dictate lives of banana farmers in Tamil Nadu

Though Karur is the only region where the three major rivers - Amaravathi, Cauvery and Noyyal - flow through, majority of land is irrigated using Cauvery water.
 

Published: 22nd February 2020 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2020 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

After water, fertiliser and weather, middlemen or commission agents are a big cause of worry for banana farmers. 

After water, fertiliser and weather, middlemen or commission agents are a big cause of worry for banana farmers. 

By Aravind Raj
Express News Service

KARUR: Banana farmers say they are handed a raw deal by middlemen at the wholesale market.
Karur is one of the largest banana production hubs in the state. Banana is a major crop in the district along with betel leaves and drumsticks.

Though Karur is the only region where the three major rivers - Amaravathi, Cauvery and Noyyal - flow through, majority of land is irrigated using Cauvery water.

Krishnarayapuram, Mahadhanapuram, Mayanur, Metu Thirukampuliyur, Kattalai, Lalapet and Kulithalai are major banana producers in the district. After water, fertiliser and weather, middlemen or commission agents are a big cause of worry for banana farmers. 

Tamil Nadu Cauvery Irrigation Farmers’ Welfare Association president Mahadhanapuram Rajaram told TNIE, “It takes around Rs 1 lakh to cultivate and harvest bananas on an acre. The cooperative society gives Rs 40,000 as loan. Farmers approach brokers for the remaining Rs 60,000 in return for promissory notes. The brokers charge exorbitant interest and blackmail them into selling their yield to them. For a cluster worth Rs 100, they offer a price of Rs 75 instead. Because we have no choice, we have to accept these prices. Then, despite us agreeing to their prices, they do not pay even that amount and claim the money would be deducted from the loan and interest.”

He added, “It does not end there as they go a step further and get us to provide another promissory note which voids the previous ones and finally, they then seize farmers’ land. Tamil Nadu is the first State to introduce contract farming in which the buyer must be government-recognised and should hold a licence to buy produce from farmers. This includes bananas, too. In Salem, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts, if a buyer needs to purchase tomatoes from a farmer, that person must get approval from the district
marketing society.”

He said that the same applies to those who buy fodder and turmeric from Erode farmers. The government must take steps in weeding out brokers from the banana business and only allow government-recognised and approved buyers to buy the produce from the farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Banana Farmers
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A girl sitting with a 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard arrested by police at the Town Hall, Bengaluru. (Photo| Pandarinath B, EPS)
Woman detained in Bengaluru for holding 'Kashmir Mukti, Dalit Mukti' placard
The 9-year-old boy, who wanted 'someone to murder him' after being bullied in school for dwarfism. ( Video Screengrab)
Bullied 9-year-old boy asks mother for death; Hugh Jackman and other stars lend support on video
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Ashwin Prasath)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp