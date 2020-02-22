Home States Tamil Nadu

Singapore based man arrested for harassing girl to marry him in Tamil Nadu

Subramanian, who is married and has a daughter, had been blackmailing the student into giving in to his desires with a picture they took during a trip.
 

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: The long arms of law stretched till Singapore to bring to justice a 35-year-old
married man who had been harassing a student to accept his advances.

R. Subramanian hailing from a village near Vedaranyam was arrested for compelling a 21-year-old paramedical student to marry him.

Subramanian, who is married and has a daughter, had been blackmailing the student into giving in to his desires with a picture they took during a trip.

“Subramanian was obsessed with the girl, forced her to sign a paper giving consent for their marriage. He then posted the picture on social media and was threatening her. Through his posts, we tracked his whereabouts in Singapore. We convinced the management of the company he worked to terminate him. We made the girl to ask him to return so that they could marry and arrested him as soon as he landed,” said A Safiullah, deputy Superintendent of Police, Vedaranyam.

Subramanian worked as supervisor in Singapore-based IT Company.

The girl is from an underprivileged family and studying fourth-year physiotherapy in Cuddalore. Subramanian had known the girl for over one year as they were relatives.

He took her to Karaikal during his recent visit and the two took photographs. He then visited her in college and used to force her into marrying him. When she refused, he threatened the girl of leaking the picture in social media, and demanded her signature in a white paper as an ‘evidence of marriage’.

The girl, unable to withstand the harassment, and concerned about her future, had signed. Subramanian went to Singapore and posted her picture on Facebook earlier this month, and ‘declared’ that they were married.

The girl learnt about Subramanian’s post, and narrated her ordeal to her parents. They approached Nagapattinam SP S Selvanagarathinam who directed Safiullah to investigate.

Safiullah and team communicated with the company where Subramanian worked, and told the company that he was wanted in India. The company terminated him citing unlawful activities in India. Meanwhile, police hatched a parallel plot to bring him to India.

They took the help of the girl in convincing him to come to India in the pretext of ‘marriage’. Subramanian, who was left without a job, became ‘joyous’ with the girl’s ‘change of mind’.

He arrived at Coimbatore International Airport on Thursday. The police team secured him at the airport and brought him to Kariyapattinam Police Station near Vedaranyam.

He has been booked for criminal intimidation and produced before magistrate on Friday and was remanded to judicial custody to Nagapattinam Subjail.

Comments

