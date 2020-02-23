Action sought against those engaging children in anti-protests

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Requesting action against those who engage children in anti-CAA protests, District Child Protection Officer submitted a letter to City commissioner of police and superintendent of police.

In the letter, District Child Protection Officer Dev Ananth said that Tamil Nadu State Commission for Protection of Child Rights issued instructions to the department that children are not allowed to stage protest against the government in a crowd or as an individual, holding placards under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 Section 74 and 75.

“Police should take action against those engaging children in protests. Three- year imprisonment or `1 lakh penalty, or both should be slapped on them,” he said. The DCPO requested the police officials to handover the children who take part in protests to Child Welfare Committee.