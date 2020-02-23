Home States Tamil Nadu

Anti-Sterlite protest: Protester who questioned Rajinikanth arrested

Meanwhile, Santhosh’s mother Vasanthi released a video taking exception to Santhosh’s involvement in the theft case.

Published: 23rd February 2020 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Rajinikanth

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Thoothukudi North police arrested four persons, including an anti-Sterlite protester K Santhosh Raj of  Pandarampatti, in connection with a bike theft case. Santhosh had grabbed the attention of the media when he questioned actor Rajinikanth “Who are you?” when he visited those injured in the police firing.

According to police, the key accused Saravanan had stolen a high-end bike worth Rs 1.5 lakh that was parked in front of a private motor vehicle service centre on December 20,2020, and on the same day he had posted the picture of the bike in an e-trading application. “In the meantime, he had sold the bike to Santhosh, who had paid Rs 17,000 as advance,” they said. 

Meanwhile, Santhosh’s mother Vasanthi released a video taking exception to Santhosh’s involvement in the theft case. She claimed that Santhosh’s bike was damaged a few months ago. “So he bought this bike for a low price through a known person who had informed that the bike is being sold out as the owner could not pay the loan dues,” she added.

