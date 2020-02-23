Home States Tamil Nadu

Ma Linga Bhairavi temple in Coimbatore allows only women to perform pooja even during menstruation

Both women and men come to worship at the Ma Linga Bhairavi Temple but only women are allowed to enter the inner sanctum and worship the Goddess.

Published: 23rd February 2020 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

Goddess Linga Bhairavi

Goddess Linga Bhairavi. (Photo| www.lingabhairavi.org)

By ANI

COIMBATORE: A unique temple in India-- "Ma Linga Bhairavi" in Coimbatore allows women, "Bairagini Ma" and "Upashika" to worship the Goddess, even during menstruation. Ma Linga Bhairavi temple situated in Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev ashram in the city, only allows women to enter the inner sanctum of the temple.

"This is the total concept of Sadhguru. It was his intention that women should perform pooja and rituals in the temple," one of the Upashika Ma Nirmala told ANI.

Both women and men come to worship at the Ma Linga Bhairavi Temple but only women are allowed to enter the inner sanctum and worship the Goddess. Women monks and devotees are also allowed to enter the temple even during menstruation.

In many parts of India, menstruation is still considered to be dirty and impure in the Hindu faith. Women are prohibited from participating in normal life while menstruating.  Menstruating girls and women are also restricted from offering prayers and touching holy books. This temple is aimed at giving a positive message to the society regarding prevalent taboos.

TAGS
Linga Bhairavi Coimbatore temple women Temple women entry Sadhguru Ma Linga Bhairavi Temple
