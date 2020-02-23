Modi-fied: Slain dacoit Veerappan’s daughter joins BJP

By Express News Service

KRISHNAGIRI: In an interesting turn of events, slain forest brigand Veerappan’s daughter Vidya Rani joined the BJP at an event held in Krishnagiri on Saturday.

She, along with 1,000 other members from parties including the PMK, joined the saffron party in the presence of national secretary P Muralidhar Rao. The 29-year-old told Express that she was inspired by the welfare schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which prompted her to join the party.

“ Ever since my meeting with former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan two years ago, when he asked me to join the party and serve the people, I have been contemplating this move,” she said. Vidya says she wants to uplift people through education, irrespective of their caste and religion. She has been running a tuition centre in Krishnagiri for the past one year, to support students from all walks of life.

“We will utilize her properly. Her post will be decided later,” said State secretary KS Narendran.