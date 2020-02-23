Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu artist carves images of Narendra Modi and Donald Trump on watermelon

Artist M Elanchezian, who is an expert in fruit carving, took two hours to carve the images of Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump on the watermelon.

Published: 23rd February 2020 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2020 12:13 PM   |  A+A-

M Elanchezian with the carving

M Elanchezian with the carving. (Photo| ANI)

By ANI

THENI: A Theni-based fruit and vegetable carving artist has carved images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump on a watermelon as a welcome gesture. Artist M Elanchezian, who is an expert in fruit carving, took two hours to carve the images of Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump on the watermelon.

Elanchezian has also carved an image of the iconic Taj Mahal in the background. "I am happy that in his two-day visit Trump will get to know about our country's heritage and culture. It took me nearly two hours to carve out the images of Trump and Modi with the Taj Mahal in the background," Elanchezian told ANI.

He had also carved out images of Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on watermelon when both the leaders had visited Tamil Nadu last year for a two-day informal summit. President Trump is arriving on a two-day official visit to India starting February 24. He is scheduled to visit Agra the same day to see the Taj Mahal and attend a cultural programme in the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
M Elanchezian Donald Trump Trump in India Narendra Modi Modi Trump watermelon
India Matters
For representational purposes
3500-tonne gold mine found in UP, five times bigger than India's reserve
Mohd Zuwail and Nazeerul Islam showing the notices served by UIDAI
Rohingyas in Telangana ready to surrender 'fake' Aadhaar cards
Blurring religious lines: Muslim lawyer keeps ‘soul of Kashi’ alive
New Zealand's Trent Boult fields off his own bowling from India's Rishabh Pant during the first Test in Wellington. (Photo | AP)
Wellington Test: Kiwis bundle out India for 165, hosts 17/0 at lunch on day 2 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Anti-CAA and NRC protest new freedom movement of India: Medha Patkar
President Donald Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | AP)
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia not invited for Melania Trump's event in Delhi school
Gallery
'Martin Luther King is the perfect hero who preached non-violence and love, and Malcolm X the perfect villain who served as his violent counterpart, preaching hate and militancy', writes scholar and human rights activist Imam Omar Suleiman. The US rights
Malcolm X assassination anniversary: 10 quotes to tell why the firebrand civil rights activist is still relevant | Racism, Nationalism and more...
Maha Shivaratri is an annual Hindu festival celebrated in honour of Lord Shiva. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
Maha Shivaratri: Take a look at how devotees across India are celebrating by pulling an all-nighter!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp