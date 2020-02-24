Home States Tamil Nadu

Inscription on Brahmadesan lake found

An ancient inscription reportedly belonging to 8th century was found near a lake at Brahmadesam near Bhavani on Saturday.

By Express News Service

ERODE: An ancient inscription reportedly belonging to 8th century was found near a lake at Brahmadesam near Bhavani on Saturday. Three discoverers submitted a petition to the district administration and the State Department of Archaeology urging them to protect the stone inscription.

Speaking to TNIE, former professor and epigraphist Dr Pulavar S Raju, and researchers Sakthiprakash and Veludaran said that the letters inscribed in the stones were of Thamizh Brahmi and Vattezhuthu scripts. "The inscription says the lake -- referred to as Serukkali Nadalaral Panikkapattathu -- is one of the ancient water bodies in the Kongu region. Initially, the area was called as Serukkali Nadu, which later became Vadakarai Nadu. Some of the words used in the inscription are Nattar -- a ruler of a nation, Urali -- a ruler of a nation, lake -- Nattan Eri, its bunds -- Sirai and its outlet -- Vaai (mouth). The names could either be related to the ruler of the time or Lord Shiva," they said.

The researchers also explained that the benefits of the lake, as mentioned in the inscription, was enjoyed by the kith and kin of those holding powers, and those who could protect the water body was lauded. The first letter of the inscription was in Grantha script, which was predominantly used during the Pallava kingdom.

