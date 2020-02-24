Padayatris to Samayapuram continue to be in danger on NH

M S Thanaraj By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With onset of the Tamil month Maasi, devotees converge on the Mariamman temple in Samayapuram large in numbers for the annual festival, and padayatris are a common sight. But the National Highway leading to the temple is fraught with danger and devotees making it by foot are at risk, especially at night.

There have been incidents where padayatris have fallen victim to road accidents. Despite several accidents being reported during the festival last year, no arrangements have been made so far for the safety of pilgrims. Police, however, have deployed additional personnel to keep a watch on the National Highway towards Samayapuram.

During the auspicious Tamil months of Maasi and Chithirai, major festivals like Maasi Theppam, Poochorithal and the Chithrai temple car festival would be organised in the Samayapuram temple. To offer prayers to the deity, devotees from various parts of the district and even Manapparai and Vaiyampatti as well as other districts make the pilgrimage by foot.

Apart from the grueling walk, accidents are a major threat devotees have to be careful of during their pilgrimage. Last year, seven devotees died in accidents during the pilgrimage season. Most accidents occurred late at night. Poor illumination of the National Highway makes it difficult for motorists to spot devotees walking on the side of the road.

In the past, police pasted reflector stickers and provided fluorescent safety bibs to pilgrims. “The searing sun makes the pilgrimage much harder and drains energy. Considering the difficulty in walking barefoot on the hot tar roads, most devotees opt to walk after the sun sets. Though we walk on the sides of the road, while crossing the road or walking in dimly-lit areas, motorists sometimes cannot see us and accidents happen,”said V Alagumuthu, a pilgrim from Musiri, He added people now carry flashlights to show their presence.

Senior police officials said patrolling has been increased and additional personnel have been deployed to inspect the roads leading towards Samayapuram.