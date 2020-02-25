Home States Tamil Nadu

Anna, MGR, Amma continue to live in hearts of people: CM

Referring to creation of anti-land grabbing wing within the police department by Amma, Palaniswami said that the initiative was aimed at crackdown on large-scale land grabbing allegedly by DMK cadre.

Published: 25th February 2020 10:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SALEM: "Former chief ministers C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa continue to live in the hearts of people even after their demise," was Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami's opening remark at a grand public meeting organised here as part of late Jayalalithaa's 72nd birthday celebrations.    

"They did not have children. We (the people of the State) are their children," he said and listed out various welfare schemes brought out by the late leader Jayalalithaa, famously called 'Amma'. 

 "The DMK was in power from 2006-11 and promised to give two-acre of land for farmers. They not only failed to do so, but their cadres also grabbed land from public forcibly. They grabbed any land that fell in their eyes," he alleged.

Stating that AIADMK government is functioning like an ideal government, Palaniswami said, "We created five new districts. For Salem district, we created three new Taluks. The works for two-tier flyover from Kuranguchavadi to Anna Park is nearing completion and in one month it will be inaugurated. We provided flyovers at AVR Roundana, Thiruvagoundanur, Kuranguchavadi and in Steel Plant. The works for new flyover near a private hotel will start soon. Works for flyovers at Shevapet, Mulluvadi Gate, Manalmedu will be completed soon."

Palaniswami said a first-of-its-kind bus port would come up near Arabic college in Mamangam. "This is the first time a bus port is being constructed in the country," he said.

"We solved water problem in Salem district. Roads are laid wherever needed and underground drainage works (UGD) is nearing its completion. We fulfilled most of the grievances of the people of Salem," he said, even as he criticised the DMK for not doing anything for the people of Salem.

On health, the chief minister said the government provided more Primary Health Centres (PHC) in villages and upgraded the existing PHCs to ensure the welfare of the poor.

Listing out a host of schemes and measures initiated by the government, he said all of them resulted in the State receiving national awards and first place for good governance.

Countering the DMK for criticising him as a "peculiar farmer", Palaniswami said, "I thank them for that. Yes, I am peculiar. The DMK leader Stalin is unable to bear our achievements and ending up criticising everything we do. Soon, elections for urban local bodies would be held. I urge people to make AIADMK win in all 60 wards in Salem City."

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a photo exhibition on three years of achievement of AIADMK government titled 'Sterling Three Years Performance Testified by Number One Position'  at Corporation ground near Salem New Bus Stand here. He also distributed welfare assistance to 47,072 beneficiaries in the function.

On Tuesday, the chief minister would be visiting Namakkal and later returning to his residence at Nedunchalai Nagar in Salem City. On Wednesday, he will be leaving to Thanjavur by road to attend a marriage function. He would be flying to Chennai from Tiruchy airport. 

