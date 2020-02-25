“I believe, their hearts will go on...”

By Express News Service

SALEM: “Former chief ministers CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa continue to live in the hearts of people even after their demise,” was Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s opening remark at a grand public meeting organised here as part of late Jayalalithaa’s 72nd birthday celebrations.

“They did not have children. We (people of TN) are their children,” he said and listed out various welfare schemes brought out by the late leader Jayalalithaa, famously called ‘Amma’.

Referring to creation of anti-land grabbing wing within police department by Amma, Palaniswami said that the initiative was aimed at crackdown on large-scale land grabbing allegedly by DMK cadre.

He also stated that AIADMK government was functioning like an ideal one, and criticised the DMK for not doing anything for the people.