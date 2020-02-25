Home States Tamil Nadu

“I believe, their hearts will go on...”

Referring to creation of anti-land grabbing wing within police department by Amma, Palaniswami said that the initiative was aimed at crackdown on large-scale land grabbing allegedly by DMK cadre.

Published: 25th February 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami visiitng a photo exhibition held to mark completion of three years rule in Salem on Monday | special arrangement

By Express News Service

SALEM: “Former chief ministers CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa continue to live in the hearts of people even after their demise,” was Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami’s opening remark at a grand public meeting organised here as part of late Jayalalithaa’s 72nd birthday celebrations.
“They did not have children. We (people of TN) are their children,” he said and listed out various welfare schemes brought out by the late leader Jayalalithaa, famously called ‘Amma’.

Referring to creation of anti-land grabbing wing within police department by Amma, Palaniswami said that the initiative was aimed at crackdown on large-scale land grabbing allegedly by DMK cadre.    
He also stated that AIADMK government was functioning like an ideal one, and criticised the DMK for not doing anything for the people.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MG Ramachandran Jayalalithaa Edappadi K Palaniswami
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp