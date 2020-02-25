Home States Tamil Nadu

Plantation drive, girl protection mark Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary

CM honours nine-year-old for work towards plastic ban, hands over documents for depositing Rs 25,000 each to 14 girls enrolled in Girl Child Protection Scheme

Published: 25th February 2020 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minster Edappadi K Palaniswami launches plantation of 72 lakh plants on Monday in Chennai | p jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s 72nd birth anniversary, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a drive to plant 72 lakh saplings across the State. To honour the late leader’s memory, the day was observed as the ‘State Girl Child Protection Day’ and activities such as annadanam, medical camps, and distribution of welfare assistance were also organised.

The CM planted a sapling of mahizham in front of the secretariat and the drive will be completed by December, wherein saplings will be planted in government/private organisation complexes, roadside, parks and large residential quarters. Saplings of trees suited for Tamil Nadu would be planted by Forest and Rural Development departments.

Later, the CM commenced the State Girl Children Protection Day celebrations. He presented the State award for girl child welfare to nine-year-old S Bhavatharini from Malumiyarpettai in Cuddalore district. She was honoured for her contributions towards creating awareness about evils of plastics, encouraging people to exercise their franchise and propagating uses of Poshan Abhiyan Scheme.

The award carries Rs1 lakh and a citation. The CM also handed over documents for depositing Rs25,000 each to 14 girls who have enrolled under the Girl Child Protection Scheme while seven girls who have completed 18 years received maturity claim under the scheme, from the Chief Minister.

At AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of Jayalalithaa and distributed sweets to the cadre. Panneerselvam released a souvenir and Palaniswami received the first copy. Both leaders then presented Rs28 lakh as financial assistance to families of 14 AIADMK cadre who died due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, families of 109 workers who are members of the Anna Thozhil Sangam and hailing from poor economic background, received Rs1 lakh each as financial assistance. In all, Rs1.37 crore was given as assistance. On the occasion, they named the boy and girl of C Govindan-Gandhimathi Govindan, functionaries from Tiruvannamalai district, as Jaijeevan and Jayashree. The leaders also cut a cake weighing 72 kg and inaugurated annadanam and medical camp at the headquarters.

FINANCIAL AID
EPS and OPS presented Rs 28 lakh financial assistance to the families of 14 AIADMK cadre who died due to various reasons

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
J Jayalalithaa
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp