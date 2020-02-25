Plantation drive, girl protection mark Jayalalithaa’s birth anniversary

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: On the occasion of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s 72nd birth anniversary, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated a drive to plant 72 lakh saplings across the State. To honour the late leader’s memory, the day was observed as the ‘State Girl Child Protection Day’ and activities such as annadanam, medical camps, and distribution of welfare assistance were also organised.

The CM planted a sapling of mahizham in front of the secretariat and the drive will be completed by December, wherein saplings will be planted in government/private organisation complexes, roadside, parks and large residential quarters. Saplings of trees suited for Tamil Nadu would be planted by Forest and Rural Development departments.

Later, the CM commenced the State Girl Children Protection Day celebrations. He presented the State award for girl child welfare to nine-year-old S Bhavatharini from Malumiyarpettai in Cuddalore district. She was honoured for her contributions towards creating awareness about evils of plastics, encouraging people to exercise their franchise and propagating uses of Poshan Abhiyan Scheme.

The award carries Rs1 lakh and a citation. The CM also handed over documents for depositing Rs25,000 each to 14 girls who have enrolled under the Girl Child Protection Scheme while seven girls who have completed 18 years received maturity claim under the scheme, from the Chief Minister.

At AIADMK headquarters, Palaniswami and Panneerselvam garlanded the statue of Jayalalithaa and distributed sweets to the cadre. Panneerselvam released a souvenir and Palaniswami received the first copy. Both leaders then presented Rs28 lakh as financial assistance to families of 14 AIADMK cadre who died due to various reasons.

Meanwhile, families of 109 workers who are members of the Anna Thozhil Sangam and hailing from poor economic background, received Rs1 lakh each as financial assistance. In all, Rs1.37 crore was given as assistance. On the occasion, they named the boy and girl of C Govindan-Gandhimathi Govindan, functionaries from Tiruvannamalai district, as Jaijeevan and Jayashree. The leaders also cut a cake weighing 72 kg and inaugurated annadanam and medical camp at the headquarters.

FINANCIAL AID

