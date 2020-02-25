Home States Tamil Nadu

Rs 2 crore compensation for accident? HC slashes it to Rs 78 lakh

The presiding officer of the tribunal R Venkatasubramanian has awarded the huge compensation without any rhyme or reason, observed the division bench. 

Published: 25th February 2020 05:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 05:52 AM   |  A+A-

Madras HC

Madras High Court building. (File Photo | EPS)

By Siva Sekaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has lambasted a judge heading Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal in Coimbatore for awarding a huge sum as compensation to the family of a doctor who was killed in a road accident in in 2012. The high court reduced the compensation from Rs2.07 core to just Rs78 lakh, and said that the tribunal had awarded the compensation even in absence of an income certificate of the deceased doctor.

The presiding officer of the tribunal R Venkatasubramanian has awarded the huge compensation without any rhyme or reason, observed the division bench. He had awarded Rs1.82 crore for the loss of dependency, Rs15 lakh for loss of love and affection, and Rs10 lakh for loss of consortium.  

“In fact, he has crossed the limits, which all High Courts in India and the Supreme Court would normally used to award... we are really shocked by the fixation of huge compensation... we never come across any motor accident cases, where, the presiding officer awarded such huge compensation magnanimously,” the bench comprising justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy observed. The huge award, it appears, was not due to mercy or out of the benevolence on the part of the presiding officer. It has, rather, affected the credibility bestowed on him, the judges said and directed the Registrar-General to keep this order along with his Annual Credit Report (ACR).

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp