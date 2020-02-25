Home States Tamil Nadu

Tiruvannamalai: Road rage turns into caste clash; one killed

A 29-year-old man was killed in what appears to be a caste clash, at Melvilvarayanallur village in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday.

Published: 25th February 2020 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2020 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Villagers of Vilvarani staged a road roko near Elathur on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

TIRUVANNAMALAI: A 29-year-old man was killed in what appears to be a caste clash, at Melvilvarayanallur village in Tiruvannamalai on Sunday. The clash erupted after M Kalaiarasan (29) of Vilvarani and his friends got into an argument with a few men from neighbouring villages for riding two-wheelers in a rash manner, sources said.       

The argument soon escalated. Casteist slurs were allegedly hurled, and Kalaiarasan, a Dalit, was stabbed by a person from the opposite group. The attackers soon fled the spot leaving their bikes behind. Passersby took Kalaiarasan to the Tiruvannamalai GH, where he was declared brought dead. Infuriated, Vilvarani villagers torched the five bikes on which the attackers came.  

Kalaiarasan’s mother M Maheswari filed a complaint, while Dalits of Vilvarani staged a road roko on the Chengam-Polur highway near Elathur at around 8.30 am, demanding the arrest of attackers. Arni RDO L Mythili mediated with the protestors after which they left from the scene. Police suspect 11 men were involved in the murder.

Two accused -- Dhayalan of Ambavaram Thoppu and Dileepan of Mottur -- have been nabbed. The police have upped security measures in the village and surrounding areas to prevent further incitement or attacks. They have booked the suspects for rioting, verbal abuse, murder, and under the SC/ST Act.   “We have deployed 150 men, and set up pickets in both villages to prevent further flare-up,” said SP Sibi Chakkaravarthi. “There was no previous enmity between the groups,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Caste Violence
India Matters
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon (Photo: PTI)
Man posing as MP Governor Lalji Tandon calls 3 BJP MLAs, demands lakhs of rupees
Bollywood star Taapsee Pannu in a scene from 'Thappad'. (Photo | Twitter)
Thappad: The slap that Indian society needed?
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.(Photo | PTI)
Bihar becomes first NDA-ruled state to pass resolution against NRC
Image for representational purpose only.
Kerala cops to probe 'love jihad' angle after tour operator's arrest for rape

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • dhuronan
    It's very good movements. Our people same reaction?
    21 hours ago reply
Videos
From Dutee Chand to Pratibha Ray: Saluting Odisha's 12 amazing Devis
Passersby look at the charred remains of vehicles which were set ablaze by rioters during clashes over the new citizenship law at Mustafabad area of East Delhi Tuesday Feb. 25 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Riots : Situation escalates as mob attacks journalists; death toll rises to 10
Gallery
Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals, as fresh violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in communal clashes ov
Northeast Delhi burns as 13 die in riots over CAA
US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad Monday. (Photo | PTI)
India says 'Namaste Trump' as US Prez lands on Modi turf
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp