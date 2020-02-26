‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Dressed in vibrant yellow and carrying festoons, 61-year-old K Subramanian rode into the city on Tuesday with a message. Fondly called as ‘Awareness Appa’ for his campaigns, on blood and organ donation and road safety, Subramanian’s visit was part of his yet another State-wide campaign. He is set to complete his campaign by February 28 in his hometown of Tirupur.

Subramanian has taken off on awareness drives since 2006 which earned him the monicker. His approach to creating awareness on important issues is unique. He wears bright yellow clothes emblazoned with slogans like ‘Do Blood Donation’ and ‘Wear a Helmet’. He has done up his bike and painted it a bright yellow and pasted awareness slogans all over it.

Subramanian visits delivers speeches at educational institutions. “I intended to do my part in educating people about organ and blood donation and became involved in such awareness campaigns. Later, I added road safety management as well. I decided dressing in vibrant colours which could attract public attention wherever I go was the best away to create awareness,” Subramanian told

