Blaring audio leaves passengers half deaf

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Tired of exiting buses half deaf, passengers travelling on government and private buses have requested officials to look into the problem of music systems being used in public transport.

Bus operators say the loud music helps keep them awake and sound systems are now common in public transport. However, the blaring music disturbs passengers and also keeps them awake. Passengers have asked the Transport department to conduct inspections to remove speakers which emit sound over permissible limits.

“It is becoming extremely uncomfortable to travel in public buses these days. We understand the speakers help the driver stay fresh, but what about the passengers? It is impossible to sleep with such loud music. Officials need to immediately look into it,” said Raghuram, a regular bus passenger.

A few pointed out the upbeat music is not for everyone, especially for those who may be travelling to funerals or for medical treatment. “Though the music can be soothing sometimes, not every one can enjoy it and it can become irritating for those who may be going to funerals, for example. Officials should make sure only speakers with low volume are allowed on commercial buses,” said Tiruchy resident Siddharth.

Meanwhile, bus operators claimed the volume is kept just low enough to be heard in the driver’s compartment. “Most buses nowadays come with doors and sound cannot travel through them. Even so, as a precaution we cut the audio output to the speakers inside the bus and limit it to only to the driver’s compartment.

These speakers help us avoid falling asleep,” said the driver of a private bus.

When contacted, a senior Transport department official said, “There is no law as such which prevents operators from using such stereo systems but they need to make sure it does not cause any inconvenience to passengers. We have conducted several raids in the past and will make sure the problem is sorted.

Passengers can forward a complaint to the Transport department if any.”