Chief Minister receives petitions from public

By Express News Service

SALEM: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami received petitions from the general public in Edappadi here on Tuesday. He instructed officials to look into the petitions, pertaining to their departments, and act on them without delay.

The officials including Collector S A Raman accompanied the chief minister while receiving petitions. Palaniswami along with Health Minister C Vijayabaskar visited Government Hospital in Edappadi and enquired about treatment provided to patients. He handed over a baby-care kit and birth certificate to a an Edappadi resident Vidhya, who delivered a baby in the hospital on Monday.