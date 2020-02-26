EPS, Stalin laud KV Jeyasri for Sahitya Akademi award

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMK president MK Stalin, CPM State secretary K Balakrishnan and PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss have extended their congratulations to translator KV Jeyasri, who bagged the Sahitya Akademi award for translating Malayalam novel ‘Nilam poothu malarnna naal’ into Tamil.

Written by Malayalam novelist Manoj Kuroor, the story is set in Tamil Sangam in a 2,000-year-old landscape, ‘Nilam poothu malarantha naal’ in Tamil. The CM extended his wishes.