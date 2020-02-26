HC reverses acquittal: 2 teachers found guilty of sexual assault

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court, which reversed the acquittal order passed by a trial court against two teachers on charges of sexually abusing children, convicted and sentenced both of them on Tuesday, after finding them guilty.

Justice P Velmurugan, pronouncing the sentence, said that the conviction should send a strong message to those who commit such crimes. While he sentenced G Nagarajan for five years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) and imposed a fine of `24,000, the other accused - G Pugalenthi, was sentenced to three years of RI and imposed a fine of `4,000. Nagarajan is a recipient of the Best Teacher (Nallasiriyar) award.

It was only on Friday that the judge set aside the acquittal of the two teachers at Chengalpattu Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School. Justice P Velmurugan had observed that the trial court had erred in acquitting the accused.