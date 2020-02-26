Hold election to Tirunelveli Diocese after April: Madras HC

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the Madras High Court has directed the administrators of Tirunelveli Diocese Trust Association to conduct election at the earliest, after April. The bench of Justices S Vaidiyanathan and N Anand Venkatesh gave the direction while disposing of a batch of writ appeals and writ petitions from the diocese and others challenging the orders dated August 5, 2019, of a single judge, on Tuesday.

The single judge had appointed two administrators – a retired judge and a former Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir High Court – to ensure smooth functioning of all institutions with co-operation of the executive committee of the diocese council and the bishop.

The bench said that it was not inclined to interfere with the judgment of the single judge. Administrators’ decisions can be challenged before the single judge.