Number plate helps police crack three murder cases

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: A double murder case in Siruganur that has been haunting cops since 2018 and another murder that took place in 2017 has been solved, thanks to a road accident. Superintendent of Police Ziaul Haque informed media about the breakthrough on Tuesday.

On April 23, 2018, a couple identified as Ramesh and Latha was found murdered in Siruganur. A bike and jewels were stolen from the house. Investigations did not make headway due to absence of leads. Haque said they had only the registration number of the stolen bike to pursue and had issued an alert about it.

Cuddalore police responded with information that a bike bearing similar registration number was involved in a non-fatal accident and that the riders were let off after booking a case. Police tracked down the riders Kishanth (21) and Manikandan (21) of Perambalur district recently, Haque said.

During investigation, Kishanth allegedly confessed that he along with a friend named Palanisamy (21) of Manachanallur murdered the couple. Based on his statement, Palanisamy was arrested. Also, it came to light that Kishanth and Palanisamy murdered the latter’s younger brother Perumal (18) over personal issues and dumped his body in the reserve forest near Devimangalam in 2017.

Based on their statement, the duo was booked under charges of double murder and also the murder of the 18-year-old. The accused were produced in Lalgudi court and remanded in judicial custody.