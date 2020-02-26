Stalin blames AIADMK, PMK for riots over Citizenship law

By Express News Service

RANIPET: Renewing his attack on AIADMK and its alliance partner PMK over Citizenship (Amendment) Act, DMK president and leader of opposition MK Stalin on Wednesday blamed both the parties for the riots over the Act as they had voted in favour of it in the parliament.

Speaking at a marriage function at Sholingur near here, he said, “While DMK had raised voice against Citizenship Amendment Bill in both Houses of Parliament and voted against it, AIADMK and its partner PMK had voted in favour of the Bill.”

“Had both AIADMK and PMK voted against the Bill, it could not have been passed in the House," he said.

Referring to the current riots in Delhi between the supporters of Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the protesters, Stalin stated, “What are the consequences of AIADMK and PMK voting in favour of the Bill? The riots. Had both these parties voted against the Bill, there should not have been any riots.”

He noted that CAA would affect not only the Muslims and Sri Lankan Tamils, but also half of the population in the country because half of the people could not produce documents of birth registration.

“If we can't produce documents, we will go to the list of doubtfuls. Fifty per cent of the population will be marked in doubtfuls list,” he said, adding when a delegation of apolitical organisations approached Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, he had said them he too did not have birth certificate. “The is the case of all of us,” Stalin underscored.