Home States Tamil Nadu

Stalker arrested for threatening, attacking girl for not accepting proposal 

Identified as M Muthukaruppan alias Ranjith (21), the suspect resides at Seventh Street Extension in Gandhipuram and was working at a private firm.

Published: 26th February 2020 12:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:49 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attacking a college student with a blade and making a threat to her life, after she refused to accept his love proposal, on Sunday.

Identified as M Muthukaruppan alias Ranjith (21), the suspect resides at Seventh Street Extension in Gandhipuram and was working at a private firm. The incident took place at the house of Pavithra (21), the victim, at the Housing unit in Vellakinar on February 19.

According to the police, Muthukaruppan completed his studies at a college near Saravanampatti recently where Pavithra is currently pursuing her degree. The 21-year-old had proposed to Pavithra in the college, which she had turned down.

“He was following her, but she never showed any interest. She had even warned him to stop following her. On February 19, when she was alone at her house, the suspect suddenly entered her house and an argument broke out between the two. Muthukaruppan then reportedly attacked Pavithra with a blade on her face and body. He fled the scene after issuing a life threat to her,” the police added.

“The person was booked under sections 294(b) (uttering obscene words), 448 (Punishment for house-trespass), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) and 506 (ii) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC, after a complaint was filed by the woman’s parents,” said a police official.

The suspect was arrested on Sunday evening and later lodged in the Coimbatore central prison.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp