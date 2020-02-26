Status reports sought in idol theft cases

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras HC on Tuesday sought detailed status reports from the Home Secretary, Director General of Police and the Commissioner for HR& CE Dartment on a PIL, which sought a court monitored probe by a team led by a retired police officer into the missing of over 41 case dairy files relating to theft of temple idols and artefact jewels.

A division bench comprising Justices M Sathyanarayanan and R Hemalatha was hearing a plea by one Elephant Rajendran, who submitted that over 41 case dairy files relating to temple idols’ theft and misappropriation of temple jewels and properties were closed as ‘missing’. “Officials did not initiate action against any guilty persons since some VIPs were involved in the case,” he added. The petitioner also alleged that thefts in police stations were committed by ‘insiders’ with help of high-ranking politicians and officials.