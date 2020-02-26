Home States Tamil Nadu

Teen trio on robbing spree nabbed

Residents of Mandramalaipatti village on Monday caught, thrashed and handed over to police three teenage boys, believed to be robbers.

Published: 26th February 2020 05:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2020 05:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Residents of Mandramalaipatti village on Monday caught, thrashed and handed over to police three teenage boys, believed to be robbers. The villagers waylaid the boys’ bike after they received a WhatsApp message alerting their movement from a man who had reportedly fallen victim to the gang earlier.The man who posted the message is one V Kalaiselvan from Paliyurpatti. According to sources, the boys, aged 17 and 18, reportedly robbed Kalaiselvan of `3,500 at knife-point in Kannapuram on Sunday afternoon. Kalaiselvan, however, did not lodge a police complaint, sources added.

On Monday, while Kalaiselvan was heading to Vannamparaipatti, he spotted the boys riding triples. When Kalaiselvan’s attempt to follow the trio failed, he took a photo of the bike and posted it along with an alert message on a WhatsApp group in which he knew some residents of nearby villages were members.
A policeman from Keezhavalavu station said, “Within 45 minutes of the message getting posted, a group of villagers stopped and detained the boys at Mandramalaipatti.” The villages had thrashed the boys before handing them over to the police, the officer added.Cases against the boys Sources said that two of three suspects were accused in a murder that took place in Kovilangulam police station limits in Ramanathapuram. All the three are dropouts. The Keelavalavau police registered case under IPC Section 392 (punishment for robbery) and arrested them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Satya Nadella (3rd left) poses for a group photo with Namya Joshi (5th left) and other students during the Young Innovators Summit in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
When a 13-year-old Ludhiana girl impressed Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya. (Photo|EPS)
'Slowdown bottomed out; economy needs to be opened up for 10% growth'
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
K Subramanian, fondly called ‘Awareness Appa’, during his campaign in Tiruchy on Tuesday | express
‘Awareness Appa’ turns heads during pit stop in Tiruchy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Children collect the books inside the damaged school at Shiv Vihar Rajdhani Public School in Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Delhi Violence: School ransacked, rioters threaten to throw watchman's kids from terrace
Security personnel walk past items which were torched during the riots in northeat Delhi. So far 13 people have died in the violence | Shekhar yadav
सच्ची बात with Prabhu Chawla: Who has set Delhi on fire?
Gallery
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
Security personnel stand near a burning shop following clashes over the new citizenship law, in Gokulpuri area of northeast Delhi. (Photo PTI)
Delhi riots: Uneasy calm as forces take control of riot-hit areas, toll 23 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp