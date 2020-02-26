TNSTC takes ‘sweet’ route to revenue

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: It was a ‘sweet’ shock for passengers boarding government buses at Karur bus stand on Tuesday. With sweets, flowers, pamphlets and a broad smile, the TNSTC Karur branch officials welcomed the passengers into the buses. The gesture was to increase the number of passengers travelling in government buses. The officials insisted the passengers to continue their support by using government buses for ‘safe and sound’ journey. They also issued pamphlets explaining its benefits.

More than 100 buses are being operated from Karur, Aravakurichi, Kulithalai and Musiri depots that are under the control of TNSTC Karur division. In the past few months, various new buses including red buses, point to point buses, short distance AC buses, AC Town buses, etc., were introduced in the different routes of the town, replacing the older ones by the TNSTC.

Though these buses were well received by the people, the buses did not see crowd as expected.

Hence, to increase the passenger count, TNSTC Karur branch officials, led by branch manager Gunasekaran, came with this unique idea of welcoming passengers with sweets and flowers.

“I felt like stepping into an aeroplane on seeing the hospitality of the officials. They distributed sweets and explained travel details. This was very new for me. Usually, we have to search for the buses and inquire details of destination. But, this time, they themselves guided us, which is much appreciable. I hope this continues in the coming days” said Vigneswaran, a passenger.