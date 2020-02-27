Activist Piyush Manush arrested for ‘attacking’ his house owner

By Express News Service

SALEM: Social activist V Piyush Sethia alias Piyush Manush was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking his house owner Asha Kumari (53), who claimed the attack was perpetrated after she questioned Manush for not vacating the house since 2018. She alleged Manush also failed to pay rent for last nine months. However, Manush’s wife Monika said they have paid the rent promptly, besides renovating the house at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. Monika alleged that Manush was arrested due to external pressure.

The 43-year-old activist, a resident of YCC Road near Yercaud Foothills in Salem City, has been residing in a rented house owned by Kumari, a resident of Bengaluru. Ever since her husband’s death in 2018, the house owner has been asking Manush to vacate the house as she wanted to move to Salem. But the latter had allegedly denied doing so, police said.

“On Monday, Kumari, along with her daughter Akhansha and son-in-law Chandan Kumar, went to the house and asked Manush to vacate the house. A quarrel broke out and Manush allegedly pushed down Kumari, who claimed to have sustained injuries in her hand. On information, Kannankurichi police reached the spot and pacified both sides,” the police said. However, Kumari lodged a complaint with the police.

External pressure?

