Home States Tamil Nadu

Activist Piyush Manush arrested for ‘attacking’ his house owner

The 43-year-old activist, a resident of YCC Road near Yercaud Foothills in Salem City, has been residing in a rented house owned by Kumari, a resident of Bengaluru. 

Published: 27th February 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Piyush Manush | Facebook Photo

By Express News Service

SALEM: Social activist V Piyush Sethia alias Piyush Manush was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking his house owner Asha Kumari (53), who claimed the attack was perpetrated after she questioned Manush for not vacating the house since 2018. She alleged Manush also failed to pay rent for last nine months. However, Manush’s wife Monika said they have paid the rent promptly, besides renovating the house at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. Monika alleged that Manush was arrested due to external pressure. 

The 43-year-old activist, a resident of YCC Road near Yercaud Foothills in Salem City, has been residing in a rented house owned by Kumari, a resident of Bengaluru. Ever since her husband’s death in 2018,  the house owner has been asking Manush to vacate the house as she wanted to move to Salem. But the latter had allegedly denied doing so, police said.

“On Monday, Kumari, along with her daughter Akhansha and son-in-law Chandan Kumar, went to the house and asked Manush to vacate the house. A quarrel broke out and Manush allegedly pushed down Kumari, who claimed to have sustained injuries in her hand. On information, Kannankurichi police reached the spot and pacified both sides,” the police said. However, Kumari lodged a complaint with the police.

External pressure?
Manush’s wife Monika said they have paid the rent promptly, besides renovating the house at a cost of Rs 4 lakh. Monika alleged that Manush was arrested due to external pressure. The 43-year-old activist, a resident of YCC Road near Yercaud Foothills in Salem City, has been residing in a rented house owned by Kumari.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Piyush Manush
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp