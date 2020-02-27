No COVID-19 patient in govt hospital, clarifies Karur hospital dean

Aravind Raj By

Express News Service

KARUR: The dean of the Karur government hospital, Dr Rossy Vennila, on Wednesday described as rumours, the news circulated on social media that said a patient affected with COVID-19 was admitted in the hospital. “The information is absolutely false.

This rumour needs to end as it has created panic among people and patients in hospital. There is no such case here and people would be informed if any such patient is admitted,” Vennila told Express. Meanwhile, work is on at a fast pace to complete arrangements for the inauguration of the government medical college and hospital at Gandhigramam. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami will inaugurate it on March 5. Construction of the 1000-bed hospital began on July 31 last year. The total cost of the project is Rs 153.87 crore.