Pot of gold coins unearthed at Thiruvanaikovil temple

According to officials, workers engaged in cleaning a vacant empty plot near the Akilandeswari shrine spotted a sealed pot. Upon opening it, officials found 505 gold coins weighing 1716 grams.

A pot full of gold coins found in Jambukeswarar temple in Tiruchy.

By M S Thanaraj
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Devotees at the Jambukeswarar temple in Thiruvanaikovil were in for a pleasant surprise on Wednesday when workers stumbled upon a treasure inside the sprawling premises.

The Akilandeswari Samedha Jambukeswarar temple was believed to be constructed 1800 years ago by Chola chieftain Kotchengannan (Prince with red eyes). The temple is a majestic complex, complete with courts, towers and ponds. Over a period of time, the temple received donations including silver Vahanams, gold ornaments and land. Standing tall over a millennium, the temple is one of the important sites in the city and attracts large footfall.

According to sources, the temple management has been carrying out smaller renovation in a periodic manner.

On Wednesday, the temple management had planned to clear vegetation off the Valai Kottam located opposite to the ambal sannidhi and develop a Nandhavanam (flower garden). As workers were clearing the bushes, they found a brass pot. Curious workers cracked open the lid and found gold coins to its rim. The information was passed on to district administration.

Srirangam Tahsildar came to the temple and examined the contents, the pot contained 505 gold coins, which weighed about 1,716 grams. As the coins seem to be having historical inscriptions and symbols, officials from the Archaeological department are expected to check the coins on Thursday.

Currently, the gold treasure is kept at the treasury for safekeeping.

