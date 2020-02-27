'Proceed with probe, but don't file chargesheet against advocate'

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Hearing a petition filed by an advocate seeking to quash an FIR registered against him for participating in an anti-CAA meeting, organised allegedly without police permission, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed the police not to file chargesheet against him.

Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, on a petition filed by advocate T Lajapathi Roy, told the Tallakulam police to proceed with the investigation but not to file final report against the advocate till the disposal of the petition. The case was adjourned for two weeks.

The advocate was booked under sections 143 (Punishment for member of unlawful assembly), 341 (Punishment for wrongful restraint), 283 (Danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 290 (Punishment for public nuisance) of Indian Penal Code for his participation in a meeting against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Goripalayam in Madurai on February 8, 2020.

However, the advocate denied the allegations saying that it was not an unlawful assembly and that people voluntarily gathered for the meeting and, that too, without blocking traffic.