Tribal woman who stepped out to relieve herself allegedly raped by four

TIRUPATTUR: A 22-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped near her village in Jawadhu Hills, Tirupattur district on Monday. Preliminary investigation revealed that four men were suspected to have been involved in the crime. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Tirupattur) – R Thangavelu told Express, “The victim is under medical scrutiny. The report will ascertain whether it is a gang rape or not.”

Police source said that the woman came out of her house on Monday night to relieve herself, when a few known fellow villagers took her to an isolated spot. The accused raped her and left the spot. Locals found her lying at the spot the next morning, and admitted her to Tirupattur Government Hospital. An inquiry led by the police revealed the identity of one of the accused.

The accused was identified as Alagesan of Palayapalayam village. While one of the accused was identified, the police began a probe to establish the identity of the other accused who were involved in the crime. The police registered a case under Section 376 (Rape) of IPC.