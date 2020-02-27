Home States Tamil Nadu

Whopping Rs 3 crore water tax defaulted, municipality disconnects supply to 82 houses

Dharmapuri Municipality has disconnected water supply to 82 houses that defaulted on payment of water tax to the tune of Rs three crores over a period of 10 years. 

Published: 27th February 2020 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2020 11:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: Dharmapuri Municipality has disconnected water supply to 82 houses that defaulted on payment of water tax to the tune of Rs three crores, ranging between Rs 25,000 and Rs 73,000, accrued over a period of 10 years. 

The civic body urged the households to pay the dues immediately to avoid facing action.

The quantum of tax dues surfaced when the municipality, which has 33 wards with more than 10,000 houses, reviewed the finances for the year 2019-2020.

The crackdown began early this month after Municipality Commissioner Chitra Sugumar passed an order.

Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board (TWAD) channelises water to the municipality after pumping it from Cauvery and filtering it and the civic body supplies it to every house under Hogenakkal Integrated Drinking Water Scheme.

While TWAD charges Rs 11.50 per 1,000 litres, the civic body sells it to households at Rs 5.50 per 1,000 litres, which is regarded as water tax,

an assistant engineer  with the minicipality Ravikumar said, even as he attributed water shortage to tax dues accrued over ten years. 

"TWAD supplies over sixty lakh litres of water per day and the municipality has to pay Rs 50 lakhs to the board every month. But because of the pending taxes, the municipality has become indebted to TWAD and there is a risk of the board disrupting water supply," Ravikumar said when asked about the rationale behind the supply disconnections.

According to sources, the municipality officials are also reviewing tax dues and more than a dozen teams have been formed to collect them.

The Commissioner said backlogs are also a result of several consumers approaching courts against the municipality alleging that it has charged exorbitant amount. She said the taxes have to be paid promptly, else the municipality have no choice but to reduce purchase of water from TWAD.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water tax disconnected water supply Dharmapuri Municipality
India Matters
How anti-CAA protests distort the truth
A still from Rajinikanth-starrer 'Darbar'. (Photo| YouTube Screen grab)
Rajini's next film 'Annaatthe' originally written for Ajith, claim fans
India's players celebrate after victory against New Zealand during the Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match between New Zealand and India in Melbourne on February 27, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
Women's T20 WC: India seal semifinal spot with four-run win over NZ
She Taxis to hit Kochi streets with renewed energy in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
Russian superstar Maria Sharapova was once the most sought-after female athlete on the planet. She beat Serena Williams to lift her first Grand Slam title when she 'was just a bony teenager' and went on to complete Career Grand Slam many years later. Injuries held her back, but Maria bravely fought her way back to the top before receiving a WADA ban which she claims not to be her fault. (Graphic| CK Vijesh)
Maria Sharapova retirement: Reliving the tennis star's life and career through her own words | Soviet Union, Chernobyl, Serene Williams, WADA and more...
He was the 'original super-sub' at Old Trafford ever since his debut under Sir Alex Ferguson in 1996. That era is gone now and Ole is 'behind the wheels' now, steering the Red Devils clear of difficult times and rebuilding the team from scratch. Here are
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer turns 47. These 6 facts make him a legend at Old Trafford
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp