BJP takes out rally in support of CAA in Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The BJP cadre took out rallies in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts on Friday in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) even as the Shaheen Bagh-like stir against the Act in Vaniyambadi entered the tenth day.

Vellore district president of BJP, V Dasarathan, presided over the rally, which was flagged off by state secretary Pon Balaganapathi from near the Murugan temple in Saidapet in Vellore city.

Top leaders including Vellore district vice-president of BJP, M Jagan, RSS leader Jagadeesan and VHP’s Prabaharan also participated.

Chanting slogans in support of CAA, the rallyists meandered through the arterial roads before culminating near the collectorate at Sathuvachari.

A delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding action against those opposing CAA, according to party sources.

In Tirupathur, district president, C Vasudevan, led the rally taken out from Tirupathur bus stand.

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathi flagged off the rally which culminated near the collectorate where a meeting was held to explain the advantages of CAA.

Narayanan blamed the DMK and certain Muslim organizations of indulging in disinformation campaigns and staging protests against CAA for political gains and demanded stringent action against them.

BJP cadre took out a similar rally in Ranipet, which originated from the Tiruvalluvar statue in the town, the party sources said.