Home States Tamil Nadu

BJP takes out rally in support of CAA in Vellore, Tirupathur, Ranipet

Vellore district president of BJP, V Dasarathan, presided over the rally, which was flagged off by state secretary Pon Balaganapathi from near the Murugan temple in Saidapet in Vellore city.

Published: 28th February 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Top leaders including Vellore district vice-president of BJP, M Jagan, RSS leader Jagadeesan and VHP’s Prabaharan also participated.

Top leaders including Vellore district vice-president of BJP, M Jagan, RSS leader Jagadeesan and VHP’s Prabaharan also participated. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VELLORE: The BJP cadre took out rallies in Vellore, Tirupathur and Ranipet districts on Friday in support of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) even as the Shaheen Bagh-like stir against the Act in Vaniyambadi entered the tenth day.

Vellore district president of BJP, V Dasarathan, presided over the rally, which was flagged off by state secretary Pon Balaganapathi from near the Murugan temple in Saidapet in Vellore city.

Top leaders including Vellore district vice-president of BJP, M Jagan, RSS leader Jagadeesan and VHP’s Prabaharan also participated.

Chanting slogans in support of CAA, the rallyists meandered through the arterial roads before culminating near the collectorate at Sathuvachari.

A delegation of the party submitted a memorandum to the district collector demanding action against those opposing CAA, according to party sources.

In Tirupathur, district president, C Vasudevan, led the rally taken out from Tirupathur bus stand.

State BJP spokesperson Narayanan Tirupathi flagged off the rally which culminated near the collectorate where a meeting was held to explain the advantages of CAA.

Narayanan blamed the DMK and certain Muslim organizations of indulging in disinformation campaigns and staging protests against CAA for political gains and demanded stringent action against them.

BJP cadre took out a similar rally in Ranipet, which originated from the Tiruvalluvar statue in the town, the party sources said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore Tirupathur Ranipet CAA
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp