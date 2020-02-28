CM condoles death of Dinamalar editor’s mother

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday condoled the death of Subbulakshmi, mother of R Ramasubbu, Editor, Dinamalar, Tamil daily and R Gopaljee, publisher. In his message, he recalled that Subbulakshmi had been a pillar of strength for her husband and partner of Dinamalar. Palaniswami also conveyed his deep condolences to the family of Subbulakshmi and Dinamalar group of publications.