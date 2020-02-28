Home States Tamil Nadu

Former fisheries minister KPP Samy dies aged 57

A former minister and DMK MLA KPP Samy passed away after a brief illness on Thursday. He was 57. 

Published: 28th February 2020 05:35 AM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A former minister and DMK MLA KPP Samy passed away after a brief illness on Thursday. He was 57. A two-time MLA from Tiruvottriyur constituency, he was first elected in 2006 and served as Fisheries Minister between 2006 and 2011. He contested on DMK ticket again in 2011 and lost. In 2016, he won from the constituency.

He was also the secretary of DMK’s fishermen’s wing. DMK president M K Stalin, along with a few senior party leaders, paid homage at Samy’s residence. In a statement, he said, “As Fisheries Minister, he always took up fishermen’s cause with Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and me and got many welfare schemes implemented for them.” Governor Banwarilal Purohit also condoled the death. In a message, he said the demise was an irreparable loss to people of Tiruvottriyur constituency. 

