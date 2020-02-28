Home States Tamil Nadu

Girl kills drunk father for ‘misbehaviour’ in Tamil Nadu

Things took a turn for the worse when the man, in an inebriated state, locked up his wife in a room and tried to misbehave with his elder daughter.

SALEM: In a fit of rage, a 16-year-old girl on Thursday allegedly killed her 'drunk' father who allegedly tried to misbehave with her.

Jalakandapuram police said the deceased, a resident of Adavathur Rajakovil Valavu near Jalakandapuram here, was married with two daughters aged 14 and 16.  The 40-year-old man, allegedly an alcoholic, had a troubled relationship with his wife. As a result, his wife and daughters were living separately for the last few years, police sources said.  

"However, the man used to visit their house drunk regularly and continued to indulge in verbal spat with trio," police said.

Things took a turn for the worse on Wednesday night when the man, in an inebriated state, locked up his wife in a room and tried to misbehave with his elder daughter.

"To defend herself, the 16-year-old pulled him down with a rope and smashed his head with a grinder stone killing him. She released her mother later," police sources said.

On information, the police rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem at Government Hospital in Salem.

District Superintendent of Police (SP) S Deepa Ganiger too visited the spot and inquired the family members. A case has been registered and the police are investigating the girl and her mother. 

