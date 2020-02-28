Inspection at SEPC power plant site likely today

S Godson Wisely Dass By

Express News Service

MADURAI: The district administration is likely to conduct an on-site inspection at a private thermal power plant construction site near VOC Port trust and Koilpillai Nagar on Friday.

The Ministry of Environment Forests and Climate Change had directed the district administration in this regard and sought a report on the alleged violations. The bone of the contention was that the power plant is being constructed in a Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) area without obtaining CRZ clearance, and that the construction site is close to residential areas.

The neighbouring Koilpillai Nagar residents said that violations include the destruction of sensitive mangrove forest and the natural flood drainage of the habitation.

According to sources, the VO Chidambaranar Port had allocated 36.81 hectare for the SEPC Power Private Limited in 2011 for construction of 1x525 MW imported coal fired thermal power plant. The proposed landfalls on either side of the National Highways NH7A with 10.93 hc on the left and 25.88 hc on the right.

The land borders Korampallam surplus canal on the east and south, rail siding line on the north, and Koilpillai nagar in the west. The Korampallam surplus canal has thick mangrove and it is close to the coast of Gulf of Mannar, a protected marine biosphere.



The environment clarence was issued for SEPC's 1x525 MW imported coal thermal plant on November 3, 2010, and the validity has been extended till November 2, 2020 vide ministry's letter dated March 31, 2016. However, the clearance does not mention the area for conveyor, pipeline and the ash pond, contends environmental activists. Currently, the ash pond is being constructed in 262 acre at Karaseri village located 32 kilometres away from the project site.

The complainant SP Muthuram pointed out that the project violates the Thermal power plant norms that stipulates to maintain 500 metre from the national highways, however, the plant is being constructed close to NH 7A. Besides, the coal crushing unit is located on the other side of the NH which is close to salt pan, he added.

According to the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ)-1 notification 2011 mangroves are ecological sensitive areas and no new industries or expansion are allowed within CRZ area. CRZ rules apply for areas 500 metres from the mangrove and there are several judgments denying construction of industries in mangrove area citing it is an ecological sensitive area, said Muthuraman.

Based on the complaint given by Muthuraman about the presence of mangrove in the project site, the MoEFCC on October 21, 2019 directed member secretary of Tamil Nadu Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNCZMA) to visit the site and submit a report.

In an RTI reply on December 27, 2019 Department of Environment stated that "no site visit" was conducted with reference to the SEPC power private limited.

During the public hearing held on October 31, 2018, the residents of the Koilpillai Nagar highlighted heightening of the land to up to 10 feet which had destroyed the natural flood water drainage of the Koilpillai Nagar and due to this the area was submerged in 2015-flash flood. After the public hearing, the MoEFCC on May 6, 2019 directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to conduct a field inspection and sought a factual report.

On another complaint about non-conduct of public hearing for the project prior to obtaining EC, suppression of facts about the proposed site, violation of Thermal power plant norms, threat to the nearby salt pans and residential; areas, blockading drainage, the MoEFCC on October 21, 2019 directed its Chennai counterpart to conduct an inspection accompanying the petitioner.

In an RTI reply dated February 13, 2020, the Regional Director Dr C Kaliyaperumal stated that "we have no records regarding SEPC power plant, so the head office (MoEFCC) shall inspect the site by appointing an appropriate officer".

Reliable sources in the district administration told TNIE that the petitioners have also been invited for the inspection.