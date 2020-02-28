Mukti foundation praised for ‘selfless service’ to society

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every service that we perform, must carry on beyond our lifetime, and must transcend generations, said Padmashree awardee Dr B Ramana Rao here on Thursday. Speaking at the 34th Annual day of Mukti M S Dadha Foundation, an NGO that provides free artificial limbs to the underprivileged, the eminent cardiologist, who runs a free village clinic in Bengaluru on Sundays, said nearly 40,000 lose limbs due to disease or illness, and the Foundation is doing selfless service for uncountable people by providing free limbs.

Inspiring story

22-year-old K Kalaiselvan, a postgraduate from Arupathi village in Mayiladurai, lost his right leg when he was seven in a road accident. Sharing his experience, he said, “After my leg was amputated, I continued my studies.” His inspiration while in school was Mariyappan Thangavelu, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

This spurred him on to participate in district level games for differently-abled persons and he won first place. In 2019, he participated in the 15th State Para Athletics Championship organised by Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association, Allagappa University Para Sports Centre and won bronze. He now aspires to participate in National Paralympic games and win gold for India. But his present artificial limb is not adequate to do so.

“My coach and others told me that I need blade leg limbs that would cost Rs 5 lakh, so I am looking for sponsors to chase my dream.” Meena Dadha, founder of the Foundation and others also participated in the event.

