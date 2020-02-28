Home States Tamil Nadu

Mukti foundation praised for ‘selfless service’ to society

Every service that we perform, must carry on beyond our lifetime, and must transcend generations, said Padmashree awardee Dr B Ramana Rao here on Thursday.

Published: 28th February 2020 05:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 05:41 AM   |  A+A-

Cardiologist B Ramana Rao speaks at the annual day event | R Satish babu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Every service that we perform, must carry on beyond our lifetime, and must transcend generations, said Padmashree awardee Dr B Ramana Rao here on Thursday. Speaking at the 34th Annual day of Mukti M S Dadha Foundation, an NGO that provides free artificial limbs to the underprivileged, the eminent cardiologist, who runs a free village clinic in Bengaluru on Sundays, said nearly 40,000 lose limbs due to disease or illness, and the Foundation is doing selfless service for uncountable people by providing free limbs. 

Inspiring story
22-year-old K Kalaiselvan, a postgraduate from Arupathi village in Mayiladurai, lost his right leg when he was seven in a road accident. Sharing his experience, he said, “After my leg was amputated, I continued my studies.” His inspiration while in school was Mariyappan Thangavelu, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

This spurred him on to participate in district level games for differently-abled persons and he won first place. In 2019, he participated in the 15th State Para Athletics Championship organised by Tamil Nadu Paralympic Sports Association, Allagappa University Para Sports Centre and won bronze. He now aspires to participate in National Paralympic games and win gold for India. But his present artificial limb is not adequate to do so.

“My coach and others told me that I need blade leg limbs that would cost Rs 5 lakh, so I am looking for sponsors to chase my dream.” Meena Dadha, founder of the Foundation and others also participated in the event.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp