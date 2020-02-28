Home States Tamil Nadu

Perambalur cops hail good samaritans with banners

The banners carry photographs of the good samaritans, their address with words of appreciation from the police. 

Published: 28th February 2020 02:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2020 02:30 PM   |  A+A-

A traffic cop standing in front of a good samaritan poster (Photo | Express)

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Police have come up with a novel idea to encourage the public to help road accident victims. Not many come forward to help people involved in accidents because of the legal procedures they have to go through later.  

The reluctance is due to stigma attached to visiting the police station for inquiry or the court to depose as witness. To rid people of this fear, the district police have hit upon an innovative idea.

To start with, police on Wednesday erected banners at two places in Perambalur town hailing those who helped accident victims. This is being appreciated by the youth and the public. The banners and posters have been put up near the four road junction and Thanneer Panthal.

The banners carry photographs of the good samaritans, their address with words of appreciation from the police. 

T Gunasekaran, Sub-Inspector of Traffic, Perambalur said, “Many people are losing lives in road accidents. In this, some people died on the spot and brought dead because. Some people immediately report to the police if there is an accident near their locations. So we placed these banners to praise them and remove fear.”

R Lakshmanan, a resident in Thanner Panthal said, “When we see police, we get scared and not intervene in such issues. I am happy police has set up a banner to praise the public. It will encourage everyone to help without fear.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Perambalur cops good samaritans road accident prevention
India Matters
New Indian Express Group records fastest growth online with 56% rise in 2 months
Charred remains of vehicles set ablaze by rioters during communal violence over the amended citizenship law at Shivpuri area of north east Delhi. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Residents say humanity first at a time of communal frenzy in Delhi
Meaidaibahun Majaw
9-year-old Indian girl, creator of an anti-bullying app, invited to Silicon Valley
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
I'm Dhoni's fan, would love to see him play in T20 World Cup: Kapil Dev

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Riots: Families of deceased recall horror of losing loved ones
Dasrath and wife Parvati recall the night of horror in Mustafabad (Photo | EPS)
Delhi riots: Muslim neighbours brave mob wrath to save Hindus in minority-dominated area
Gallery
EDINSON CAVANI: The Uruguayan has fallen out of favour at PSG. (Photo | AFP)
Summer transfer window: David Silva to Edinson Cavani, these 'big' players will lead the free-agent list
Analysts have warned that the pathogen's economic impact could reach level of 2008 financial crisis. (Photo | AFP)
Infographics: Impact of coronavirus on Hajj, international travel & global economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp