Perambalur cops hail good samaritans with banners

P Thiruselvam By

Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: Police have come up with a novel idea to encourage the public to help road accident victims. Not many come forward to help people involved in accidents because of the legal procedures they have to go through later.

The reluctance is due to stigma attached to visiting the police station for inquiry or the court to depose as witness. To rid people of this fear, the district police have hit upon an innovative idea.

To start with, police on Wednesday erected banners at two places in Perambalur town hailing those who helped accident victims. This is being appreciated by the youth and the public. The banners and posters have been put up near the four road junction and Thanneer Panthal.

The banners carry photographs of the good samaritans, their address with words of appreciation from the police.

T Gunasekaran, Sub-Inspector of Traffic, Perambalur said, “Many people are losing lives in road accidents. In this, some people died on the spot and brought dead because. Some people immediately report to the police if there is an accident near their locations. So we placed these banners to praise them and remove fear.”

R Lakshmanan, a resident in Thanner Panthal said, “When we see police, we get scared and not intervene in such issues. I am happy police has set up a banner to praise the public. It will encourage everyone to help without fear.”