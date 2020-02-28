Home States Tamil Nadu

Stop anti-CAA protesters from raising slogans during ceremony: Minister

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other ministers and MLAs are set to participate in the function to be held on March 1

Published: 28th February 2020

By Express News Service

VIRUDHNAGAR: Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji urged the authorities to identify anti-CAA protestors and prevent them from raising slogans during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the medical college hospital in Virudhunagar. 

“As it is a public function, people belonging to all religions will be gathering there. Anybody trying to raise anti-CAA or NRC related issues should be identified and stopped,” he said, adding that banned plastic items should not be seen anywhere in the venue.

