Stop anti-CAA protesters from raising slogans during ceremony: Minister

VIRUDHNAGAR: Minister KT Rajenthra Bhalaji urged the authorities to identify anti-CAA protestors and prevent them from raising slogans during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the medical college hospital in Virudhunagar.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and other ministers and MLAs are set to participate in the function to be held on March 1.

“As it is a public function, people belonging to all religions will be gathering there. Anybody trying to raise anti-CAA or NRC related issues should be identified and stopped,” he said, adding that banned plastic items should not be seen anywhere in the venue.