Teen girl kills drunk dad for ‘misbehaviour’

By Express News Service

SALEM: In a fit of rage, a 16-year-old girl on Thursday allegedly killed her ‘drunk’ father who allegedly tried to misbehave with her. Jalakandapuram police said the deceased, an alcoholic and residing at Jalakandapuram here, had a troubled relationship with his wife.

She, along with her two daughters, had been living separately for the last few years, police sources said. “However, the man used to visit their house drunk regularly and continued to indulge in verbal spat with trio,” police said. Meanwhile, he, in an inebriated condition, tried to misbehave with his elder daughter on Wednesday. Hence, the 16-year-old smashed his head with a grinder stone. Investigations are underway.