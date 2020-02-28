Home States Tamil Nadu

Woman with 53 wounds was first kill for criminals

Member of gang involved in 2015 Madurai robbery spills the beans

Published: 28th February 2020 05:41 AM

By Vignesh V
Express News Service

MADURAI: “When she opened the door, they tried to rob her, with one of them stabbing her in the process. As she fell, others in the gang, many members of which were minors and under the influence of ganja, took turns in stabbing her. It was their first time in a killing and wanted a ‘first-hand experience’. After making sure that the woman is dead, the gang took her body upstairs,’” 

Four-and-a-half years after the murder of a 59-year-old woman in Madurai, the police cracked the case on Monday and arrested three persons. Hunt is on for the remaining suspects. Their victim was a homemaker – R Suriya Prabha – whose body was found riddled with stab wounds at her house in Madurai city on September 2, 2015. Her gold jewellery, weighing around 17 sovereigns, was missing, leading the Keerathurai crime police to believe that it could be a case of murder-for-gain. What made the killing particularly gruesome was the number of stab wounds found on her body – a staggering 53. The police registered a case under IPC Sections 302 and 380 and launched an investigation, but with not much in the way of a lead, they soon found themselves at a dead end.

Three days ago
Sleuths of the Serious Crime Squad of the city police detained 24-year-old M Kannan alias Ujadi Kannan from Valaithoppu in connection with a case. According to sources, while interrogation, the man spilled the beans on his involvement in the killing of Suriya Prabha back in 2015. He also gave details of a number of persons, members of his gang, which used to be into ganja peddling and lived near Suriya Prabha’s house.
Soon, the police traced down and arrested a 22-year-old man from Coimbatore, and an 18-year-old boy from Kamarajapuram in Madurai on suspicion of their involvement in the crime. Four knives, believed to have been used for the killing, and two sovereigns were seized from the suspects. Another suspect is in jail in connection with a case. Hunt for the remaining three suspects is on.

Backstory 
On the day of the killing on September 2, 2015, Yesudas and Pradeep, the two sons of Suriya Prabha reached their home on St Xavier Lane in Old Keel Madurai Station Road in Keerathurai. It was the routine of the five-member family to have lunch together at their house. The two men found the house locked from outside. A short while later Pradeep’s wife Sahana reached the house. With the spare key she had, the trio entered the house. Believing that Suriya Prabha must have gone out for an errand, the trio proceeded to have lunch on the ground floor of their two-storey house. They were soon joined by Prabha’s husband Rajaram.

It was only when Yesudas went upstairs to use the bathroom that he found Suriya Prabha lying in a pool of blood. However, Yesudas, who was suffering from a mental illness, was unable to understand that his mother was dead. Downstairs, he told his father and brother that he found his mother asleep upstairs. Sensing something amiss, they went upstairs only to find her dead. The family members told police that the woman, owing to her knee problem, never went upstairs and would never open the door for strangers. It is believed that she might have opened the door to the suspects as she might have seen them in the locality before.

Familiar faces
Family members of Suriya Prabha had told police that she would never open the door for strangers. It is believed that she might have opened the door to the suspects as she might have seen them in the locality before. The killers lived near Suriya Prabha’s house

