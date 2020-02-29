A first: Transgenders to run Aavin milk parlour

By Express News Service

COIMBATOREP: Aavin MD Vallalar inaugurated the first Aavin milk parlour in the State to be exclusively run by the third gender in the Nilgiris district on Thursday at Ooty's Poo Malai business complex in the presence of the collector Innocent Divya to encourage better the livelihood of transgenders.

Speaking at the function, Vallalar said that they will set up more such parlours in major tourists spots across The Nilgiris based on the response from this shop.

"Unlike the previous year, Aavin is expected to get huge revenue this year. To improve the revenue, we are introducing several new products to attract the customers," he said

One of the transgender told the journalists that she was unable to land in private firms and was finding difficulty in her day to day life. Giving an opportunity will scale them in great height and set an example for other transgenders who would have a worthy life instead of searching private firms.