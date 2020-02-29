DMK MLA Kathavarayan passes away

By Express News Service

VELLORE/CHENNAI: DMK MLA S Kathavarayan, representing Gudiyatham (SC) constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly, died of brief illness at a private hospital in Chennai Saturday. He was 59. The principal opposition party has lost its second sitting MLA within just two days, as Kathavarayan died a day after the former Fisheries Minister and Thiruvottiyur MLA KPP Samy passed away on Thursday.

Kathavarayan was hospitalised more than a month due to heart ailments. He underwent bypass surgery on January 4 and has been recovering, party sources said. However, he died on Friday due to complications that included renal failure. ]“He has been undergoing treatment for heart problems, and bypass surgery was performed on January 4,” said AP Nanthakumar, Vellore Central district secretary of DMK.

Funeral on Saturday

DMK leaders said that the funeral ceremony of Kathavarayan will be held on Saturday in Pernambut. Party president MK Stalin and other top leaders will be present at the ceremonial occasion.

Leaders Condole death

Governor Banwarilal Purohit, DMK president MK Stalin and TNCC former president Su Thirunavukkarasar expressed their condolences over demise of Gudiyatham DMK MLA S Kathavarayan on Friday. Governor Purohit said the demise was an irreparable loss to the people. Expressing his grief, Stalin said, “He was a symbol of simplicity and he rose from the post of union organiser for DMK’s youth wing to become the district deputy secretary to the party.”