Home States Tamil Nadu

DMK MLA Kathavarayan passes away

DMK MLA S Kathavarayan, representing Gudiyatham (SC) constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly, died of brief illness at a private hospital in Chennai Saturday. He was 59.

Published: 29th February 2020 05:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th February 2020 05:56 AM   |  A+A-

Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration KC Veeramani paying homage in Pernambut | Express

By Express News Service

VELLORE/CHENNAI: DMK MLA S Kathavarayan, representing Gudiyatham (SC) constituency in Tamil Nadu Assembly, died of brief illness at a private hospital in Chennai Saturday. He was 59. The principal opposition party has lost its second sitting MLA within just two days, as Kathavarayan died a day after the former Fisheries Minister and Thiruvottiyur MLA KPP Samy passed away on Thursday.

Kathavarayan was hospitalised more than a month due to heart ailments. He underwent bypass surgery on January 4 and has been recovering, party sources said. However, he died on Friday due to complications that included renal failure. ]“He has been undergoing treatment for heart problems, and bypass surgery was performed on January 4,” said AP Nanthakumar, Vellore Central district secretary of DMK.

Funeral on Saturday
DMK leaders said that the funeral ceremony of Kathavarayan will be held on Saturday in Pernambut. Party president MK Stalin and other top leaders will be present at the ceremonial occasion.

Leaders Condole death
Governor Banwarilal Purohit, DMK president MK Stalin and TNCC former president Su Thirunavukkarasar expressed their condolences over demise of Gudiyatham DMK MLA S Kathavarayan on Friday. Governor Purohit said the demise was an irreparable loss to the people.  Expressing his grief, Stalin said, “He was a symbol of simplicity and he rose from the post of union organiser for DMK’s youth wing to become the district deputy secretary to the party.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kathavarayan DMK MLA
India Matters
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani. (File | AP)
Coronavirus scare leaves Mukesh Ambani poorer by USD 5 billion
People walk next to the wreckage of motorcycles that were set on fire by a mob in a riot affected area after clashes erupted between people demonstrating for and against a new citizenship law at Mustafabad area in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
Shops open after five days as riot-hit Delhi inches towards normalcy
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan at Chandran Kavumpuram's housewarming. (Photo| Twitter)
Kerala govt completes 2 lakh houses for needy under 'Life Mission'
India's batswoman Shafali Verma hits a ball away from the Sri Lankan bowling during their Twenty20 women's World Cup cricket match in Melbourne on February 29, 2020. (Photo | AFP)
India beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets in Women's T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi violence: AAP government sets up shelters, distributes food in affected areas
Delhi riots: 123 FIRs registered, 630 people either arrested or detained
Gallery
A massive fire broke out at an oil warehouse in Chennai's Madhavaram area on Saturday afternoon. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Massive fire breaks out in Chennai's Madhavaram
Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not an MLS player anymore. From Chicharito to Gustavo Bou, meet the ten players who are paid the most for their service in the American soil. (Twitter photos)
Costliest MLS players: Javier Hernandez and Michael Bradley of course, but who else are the most-paid footballers in US?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp